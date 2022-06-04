Controversial Layer's Shot body spray advertisement taken down on I&B Ministry orders

The ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) on June 4 wrote to Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms to remove video advertisements of a deodorant brand called Shot for their alleged obscene content.





The ministry also said an enquiry is being conducted in accordance with the advertising code.

The I&B Ministry also said the TV channel on which it aired, has already taken it down.

After the advertisement was brought to the attention of the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairman Swati Maliwal, she wrote to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, requesting that the advertising be removed.

Swati Maliwal told ANI that the deodorant commercial openly promotes rape mentality in the society.

"We've issued notice to Delhi Police that FIR must be registered and ad must be immediately taken down from all platforms," ANI quoted Maliwal as saying.

After running advertisements that some found highly unpleasant and encouraging rape culture, the Indian body spray company has been criticised on Twitter.

A twitter user said, "How does this kind of ads get approved, sick and outright disgusting. Is @layerr_shot full of perverts?"

Another user tweeted, "This ad shouldn't offend you on behalf of women, it should offend you as a human being. I'm absolutely disgusted that there are real people who will find this funny, because the ones who made this sure did. Utterly nauseating."