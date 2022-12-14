 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congestion at airports: CISF adds 100 more personnel to man new security counters

PTI
Dec 14, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST

A senior CISF officer told PTI that the force has brought on board more than 100 personnel "over and above" its sanctioned strength at around 4,500 personnel at the Delhi and Mumbai airports each.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has prepared a pool of more than 100 personnel to man additional security counters expected to be handed over to it for easing the ongoing congestion at large airports of Delhi and Mumbai, official sources said Wednesday.

The central paramilitary, designated as the national aviation security force, has informed airport operators, airlines and the Union civil aviation ministry that while it can bring on board some more security personnel there can be "no compromise on security protocols and standard operating procedures followed by it for regular frisking of passengers and scanning of cabin baggage apart from fliers required to undergo extensive search due to specific profiling."

We can add a similar strength of more men and women personnel at other airports witnessing heavy footfall, he said.  This move will continue till the upcoming holiday season due to Christmas and New Year celebrations, he said.

After a recent review of passenger facilities by Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi, a few more security counters are expected to be opened.

The CISF has also assured that the force will provide additional manpower to run them which will help in easing the current congestion and streamline passenger check-in and boarding from Terminals 3, 1 and 2.