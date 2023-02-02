 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Conduct 'specific' study on Mussoorie, says NGT in view Joshimath disaster

Feb 02, 2023 / 08:07 PM IST

The tribunal was hearing a matter where it had initiated suo motu proceedings in view of a media report that the recent Joshimath disaster was a warning for Mussoorie where unplanned constructions continued.

The National Green Tribunal has issued directions to conduct a specific study of the hill station of Mussoorie and formed a nine-member committee to suggest remedial measures for preventing environmental damage.

A bench comprising Chairperson Justice AK Goel said a holistic study of the carrying capacity of eco-sensitive areas in the Himalayan regions was imperative for protection of the environment.

The bench, also comprising Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad, said, "Without undermining the need for study in all eco-sensitive areas... we direct specific study for Mussoorie..." "Such study may cover as to how many constructions can be allowed and with what safeguards, what safeguards be used for existing buildings and all other relevant and associated aspects including vehicular traffic, sanitation management, maintaining ecological integrity in terms of soil stability and flora/fauna," the bench said.