Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to attend G20 FMs meet in India

Feb 28, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST

Qin's visit to India will be the first by the Chinese Foreign Minister after his predecessor Wang Yi's visit to New Delhi in 2019 to attend the Special Representatives dialogue on the border mechanism.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will travel to India this week to take part in the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting on March 2, the Foreign Ministry announced here on Tuesday.

Wang and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were the Special Representatives. At the invitation of his Indian counterpart Minster S Jaishankar, Foreign Minister Qin will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, India, on March 2, the announcement here said.

Relations between the two countries are virtually frozen ever since the eastern Ladakh military standoff between the two countries in May 2020.