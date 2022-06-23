Centre monitoring flood situation in Assam, 250 sorties conducted by IAF: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the flood situation in Assam on June 23 and said that the Centre is constantly monitoring the flood-affected areas and working on helping those affected.

The Prime Minister said: “Over the last few days, parts of Assam have witnessed flooding due to heavy rainfall. The central government is continuously monitoring the situation in Assam and is working closely with the state government to provide all possible assistance to overcome this challenge.”

The PM added: “Teams of the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are present in the flood-affected areas. They are conducting evacuation operations and assisting those who are affected. The Air Force has conducted over 250 sorties as a part of the evacuation process.”

The NDRF has so far rescued about 17,500 people from the flood-affected areas of Assam, including 900 persons rescued on Thursday, a spokesperson of the National Disaster Response Force said.

A total of 26 NDRF teams are operating in 14 flood-affected districts of the state and they are working in coordination with state authorities. The NDRF teams started rescue and relief operations on June 16 in Assam. The federal force is also helping local administration in the distribution of relief material, the NDRF spokesperson added.

The flood situation in Assam continues to be grim with over 54.5 lakh people still affected and 12 fresh deaths reported. The death toll due to the flood since mid-May is now 101.

(With PTI inputs)