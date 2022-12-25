 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cash is no longer king in Tihar: There’s a new boss in town

Shantanu Guha Ray
Dec 25, 2022 / 05:04 PM IST

Tihar Jail is full of stories of how power and pelf bent rules this way and that. A new man now strides the corridors hoping to clean the system. But he needs to do a tightrope walk.

Tihar Jail's new DG Sanjay Beniwal has said that he wants to end the decades-old hierarchy among inmates in the central prison. (Representative Image)

It is said that everything is available and anything is possible in the maximum-security Tihar Jail for the right price. But those days may be over soon.

The new boss of the prison, Sanjay Beniwal, is readying to end a decades-old class system among prisoners.

Tihar has been home to a wide array of inmates, some of whom have been allowed a lot of latitude based on their power and pelf.

Rumours abound that Charles Sobhraj paid in gems for sundry outsize privileges, including entertaining ladies in his cell. He shared space with the flashy Rajendra Sethia, an international master swindler. Also in the same cell was a wrongly convicted prisoner who managed to survive by typing petitions and doing paperwork for jail officers and staff.

There were those who got away, literally, and those who didn't. Some could leave the prison in the evening, check into a five-star hotel, and return at dawn. An arms dealer was seen shopping at an expensive mall while he was supposed to be locked up inside. Some routinely had meals from five-star hotels delivered to their cells.

Once, jail officials created a whole new space to hold a former Prime Minister, but he never came. Others bribed big shots to dilute their cases for an early release.