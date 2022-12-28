 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Border row: Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra, won't tolerate anyone's claim over it, says Devendra Fadnavis

PTI
Dec 28, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (File image)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday asserted Mumbai belongs to the state which will not tolerate anyone's claim over its capital and strongly condemned remarks made by some Karnataka leaders amid the raging boundary dispute between the two states.

Speaking in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Fadnavis said the state's feelings will be conveyed to the Karnataka government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Raising the issue in the House, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar (of Nationalist Congress Party) claimed Karnataka CM and ministers have been hurting Maharashtra's pride by their remarks and the Maharashtra government's response is not in the same coin.

"Law minister (of Karnataka) Madhu Swamy has demanded that Mumbai should be made a Union Territory. (Bharatiya Janata Party MLA) Laxman Savadi said Mumbai belongs to Karnataka and has rubbed salt on the Marathi people's wounds," Pawar said.

The NCP leader demanded that the chief minister condemn this in strong words.

Fadnavis said, "Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra and not to anyone's father. We will not tolerate anyone staking claim over Mumbai and we will put forth our feelings before the Karnataka government and Union home minister." He said Union minister Shah will be requested to reprimand such 'motormouths'.

In a meeting between the chief ministers of the two states with Shah, it was decided that no fresh claim would be laid by any of the two parties, he said.