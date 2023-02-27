 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blue economy occupies vital position in India's economic growth: CAG

PTI
Feb 27, 2023 / 09:10 PM IST

India has a 7,517 km long coastline that is home to nine coastal states and 1,382 islands. The coastal economy sustains over 4 million fishermen and other coastal communities.

The blue economy occupies a vital position in India's economic growth, and it could well be the next multiplier of GDP and well-being, provided sustainability and socio-economic welfare are kept at the centre stage, said CAG G C Murmu on Monday.

There are nearly 199 ports, including 12 major ports that handle approximately 1,400 million tons of cargo each year, Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) said at a seminar on the challenges and opportunities in the Blue Economy.

Moreover, he said, India's Exclusive Economic Zone of over 2 million square kilometres has a bounty of living and non-living resources with significant recoverable resources such as crude oil and natural gas.