BJP's Amit Malviya slams Israeli filmmaker's criticism of Kashmir Files

BJP's Amit Malviya on Tuesday compared Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's condemnation of 'The Kashmir Files' to the denial of Holocaust, the killing of millions of Jews by Hitler's regime.

The party's IT department head said, "For the longest time, people even denied the Holocaust and called Schindler's List a propaganda, just like some are doing to Kashmir Files. Truth eventually triumphs, no matter what." He noted that the Israeli ambassador has responded to Lapid's criticism of 'The Kashmir Files', a movie that highlights the violence and sufferings inflicted on Kashmiri Pandits after militancy erupted in the Valley.

Israeli filmmaker Lapid, the jury head of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), had on Monday described the film as "propaganda" and "vulgar".