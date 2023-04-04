 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banarasi Paan and langda mango, among others, receive GI tag

Moneycontrol News
Apr 04, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST

Langda Mango, Ramnagar Bhanta (Brinjal), and Adamchini Rice are three other Varanasi-based goods that have gained the GI tag in addition to the Banarasi Paan

With its heavenly taste, the Banarasi Paan is made using special ingredients in a unique way.

The celebrated Banarasi Paan, consecrated for its delectable flavours, received the geographical indication (GI) tag on April 3. This tag denotes that products from a particular region have qualities that are unique to that region.

With its unique and delectable taste, the Banarasi Paan is made from special ingredients. Banarasi Langda Mango, Ramnagar Bhanta (Brinjal), and Adamchini Rice are three other Varanasi-based goods that have gained the GI tag in addition to the Banarasi Paan, according to Padma Awardee GI expert Dr. Rajinikant. With this accomplishment, a total of 22 GI-tagged products belong to the Kashi region.

In association with NABARD (National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development) Uttar Pradesh, GI applications for 20 state-based products were submitted during the Covid phase. This year, 11 items, including seven ODOP and four Kashi area products, have been granted GI status with the help of NABARD and the Yogi Adityanath administration.