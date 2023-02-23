 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

As head of G20, India has a crucial role to play: Ukraine envoy to New Delhi

Ranjit Bhushan
Feb 23, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

Ukraine has reclaimed 60% of the land which Russia captured since the beginning of the war in February 2022, said Ivan Konovalov; understands India’s old relationship with Moscow

The G20 theme during India’s leadership is ‘One Earth. One Family. One Future’. So, it offers a great window of opportunity,’’ said Ivan Konovalov, Ukraine’s Chargé d'affaires to India. (Image: News18 Creative)

The Ukraine government has asked India for humanitarian and technical assistance, given the old ties between the two countries and their peoples.

“India has a crucial role to play in this situation, particularly in the context of its G20 presidency this year. The G20 theme during India’s leadership is ‘One Earth. One Family. One Future’. So, it offers a great window of opportunity,’’ said Ivan Konovalov, Ukraine’s Chargé d'affaires to India.

“We understand and appreciate India’s old association with Russia. So, there is no question of asking for military assistance. We also respect India’s traditional non-aligned status in international relations,” he told Moneycontrol in an interview, adding that Ukraine had no trouble if India bought Russian oil because that was its strategic objective.

Earlier this month, a top Ukraine official called for sanctions to be imposed against India. Senior Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Merezhko urged the US to impose secondary sanctions on China and India if they kept buying Russian energy.