Amruta Fadnavis bribe case: Court sends 'bookie' Anil Jaisinghani to 14-day judicial custody

Mar 27, 2023 / 09:23 PM IST

Anil's daughter Anishka Jaisinghani is also an accused in the case. The court granted her bail on Monday.

A court in Mumbai on Monday remanded suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani and his cousin Nirmal to 14-day judicial custody in a case pertaining to alleged blackmail and offering of bribe to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta.

Anil Jaisinghani, who was arrested last week from Gujarat, and Nirmal were produced before additional sessions judge D D Almale at the end of their remand on Monday.

The court said it appears the investigating officer has got sufficient remand and further investigation can be carried out without the custody of the accused.

After being remanded in judicial custody, the accused moved a bail application, which will be heard on Tuesday.