Amruta Fadnavis bribe case: Court sends 'bookie' Anil Jaisinghani to 14-day judicial custody

A court in Mumbai on Monday remanded suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani and his cousin Nirmal to 14-day judicial custody in a case pertaining to alleged blackmail and offering of bribe to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta.

Anil Jaisinghani, who was arrested last week from Gujarat, and Nirmal were produced before additional sessions judge D D Almale at the end of their remand on Monday.

The court said it appears the investigating officer has got sufficient remand and further investigation can be carried out without the custody of the accused.

After being remanded in judicial custody, the accused moved a bail application, which will be heard on Tuesday.

The probe agency, represented by special public prosecutor Ajay Misar, sought extension of their custody for five days. However, the court sent the accused to judicial custody. The SPP submitted there is progress in the investigation, but some information relating to the mobile handset (used while committing the crime) is yet to be recovered.

Further investigation regarding another person involved in carrying out video shooting still remains, Misar told court. The documents used for purchasing the SIM card is purchased is yet to be recovered, and, therefore, further custody of five days is required, the prosecution said. However, advocate Mrigendra Singh and Manan Sanghai, appearing for Anil and Nirmal, submitted the entire investigation had been completed and nothing further remains to be probed. Singh also told the court Anil Jaisinghani is suffering from blood pressure and asthma. The court, after hearing both sides, said the grounds put forth by the investigation officer for extension of police custody are almost similar to the ones mentioned in the earlier remand paper. Hence, both the accused are sent to judicial custody till April 10, the court said. Anil's daughter Anishka Jaisinghani is also an accused in the case. The court granted her bail on Monday. Based on a complaint filed by the deputy chief minister's wife police had registered a case against the father-daughter duo. They have been booked under IPC sections for conspiracy and extortion and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The defence lawyers told court Amruta met Anishka three times in a five star hotel after filing a police complaint against her on February 20.

