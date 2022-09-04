Amit Shah in Gujarat today; to attend curtain raiser of 36th National Games, inaugurate smart schools in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the 36th National Games anthem and mascot here on Sunday and also inaugurate smart schools of the Ahmedabad civic body.

He will also inaugurate the 6th All India Prison Duty Meet in Ahmedabad during the day.

Shah will first inaugurate the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s smart schools.

In the evening, he will participate in the 36th National Games-2022 curtain raiser programme along with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The event will be officially launched at EKA Arena TransStadia, a multi-purpose stadium in Ahmedabad, where more than 9,000 guests from across the state are expected to be present.

The curtain raiser will witness the unveiling of the National Games anthem and mascot as well as a custom-curated website and mobile application. The event will also mark the conclusion of the 11th Khel Mahakumbh, a sporting event conducted by the Gujarat government.

The National Games are being held after a gap of seven years.

This year, the games will be held between September 29 and October 12 across six cities of Gujarat along with a track cycling event in New Delhi.

An estimated 7,000 athletes from the country will take part in 36 different disciplines.

Shah will also take part in the 6th All India Prison Duty Meet during the day which will be attended by CM Patel and Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi.

The biennial meet is organised by the Bureau of Police Research and Development between September 4 and 6.