Airport Metro Arbitral award: DMRC seeks review of HC verdict on execution plea by DAMEPL

Mar 23, 2023 / 10:30 PM IST

The high court's verdict had come on an execution petition filed by DAMEPL against DMRC over payment of dues of an arbitral award passed in its favour.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Thursday urged the high court to review its order passed on a plea by Reliance Infrastructure-owned Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd (DAMEPL) seeking payment of unpaid dues by DMRC under a 2017 arbitral award, saying attachment of its statutory expenses will result in immediate stoppage of the entire metro network in the national capital.

DMRC said attachment of 'Total DMRC Funds' which include salary, medical expenses, post retiral benefits of employees, security deposit on smart cards, will result in huge inconvenience to more than 50 lakh commuters who travel by the metro network on a daily basis and it will result in complete chaos on the Delhi roads.

Justice Yashwant Varma said let the review petition be placed for consideration on March 29.

"In the meanwhile, let the Union of India and Delhi Government also obtain appropriate instructions in respect of the directions as framed in the March 17 order," the judge said.