Air India 'peeing' incident: Court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial custody

Moneycontrol News
Jan 07, 2023 / 05:23 PM IST

Shankar Mishra, who is accused in the onboard urination case in an Air India flight

Delhi's Patiala House Court on January 7 sent Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, to 14 days of judicial custody. The Delhi Police had sought three days of police custody for him.

Mishra had earlier been arrested for allegedly urinating while being drunk on a co-passenger onboard an Air India flight between New York and Delhi on November 26, 2022.

Post the judgement, the accused Mishra's lawyer has moved bail plea, which will be heard on January 11.

Mishra, who has been terminated from his job in American financial services company Wells Fargo, was arrested by Delhi Police from Bengaluru last night. Notably, the Delhi Police has so far recorded the statements of three crew members of Air India today in connection with the case.

Delhi Police had registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India. The police registered an FIR under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi.