 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

AIIMS cyberattack exposes the vulnerability of Indian healthcare

Aishwarya Dabhade
Nov 25, 2022 / 03:42 PM IST

The number of cyberattacks on the Indian healthcare industry was the second highest globally in the segment, with campaigns launched by hackers from Russia, North Korea, and Iran, among others.

On the morning of November 23, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was hit by a cyberattack. The management of this leading medical institute said it was a ransomware attack that affected outpatient and inpatient digital hospital services, including smart lab, billing, report generation, appointment scheduling, etc.

Ransomware is a malware designed to deny a user access to files. By encrypting files and demanding a ransom for the decryption key, cyberattackers corner organisations into a position where paying the ransom are the quickest, easiest, and cheapest way to regain access to their files.

The attack, believed to be a major one, comes within a month after AIIMS announced that it would go paperless from January 1, 2023, and be fully digitised by April 2023.

In a statement issued on the evening of November 23rd, the AIIMS administration said that all services were being shifted to a manual mode.

“Today, the National Informatics Centre’s (NIC) eHospital server used at AIIMS, New Delhi, was down. Due to this outpatient and inpatient digital hospital services, including smart lab, billing, report generation, appointment scheduling, etc., have been affected. All these services are running in a manual mode currently,” the statement read.

“The NIC team at AIIMS has informed that this may be a ransomware attack and is being investigated by the appropriate law enforcement authorities. Measures are being taken to restore digital services and support is being sought from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and the NIC. AlIMS and NIC will take due precaution to prevent future such attacks,” the statement added.