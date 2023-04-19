 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
After RTO crackdown, BEST asks advertising agency to ensure reflective tapes on its buses are visible

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 04:52 PM IST

The direction came in the wake of the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) on Tuesday taking action against the BEST buses for violating rules about reflective tapes.

According to RTO officials, a fine was imposed on more than 100 buses for the violation of the rule.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has directed the advertising agency to take immediate steps to ensure that reflective tapes on its passenger buses are visible and not concealed under wraparound advertisements to avoid any violation of rules.

A senior BEST official said the department concerned of the public transport body asked the advertising agency to take immediate steps to make the reflective tapes that are hidden under the advertisements clearly visible.

”Whatever fine the RTO offices have imposed on the undertaking for violating the rule about reflective tapes will be recovered from the advertising agency,” the official said.