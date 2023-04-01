 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AAP govt has failed completely on law and order front: Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat

PTI
Apr 01, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST

Shekhawat was addressing a press conference here which saw former deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Jalandhar, Rajinder Singh join the BJP ahead of the May 10 Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Congress leader Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday alleged the Punjab government has ”failed completely” on the law and order front and apprehensions about the AAP not being able to handle a border state have come true.

”On the law and order front, the Punjab government has failed completely. In Khadoor Sahib, a gurdwara granthi’s leg was chopped off by assailants. Can there be anything more barbaric than this? The government should take steps to set the law and order situation right,” he said.