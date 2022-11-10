82% of Indian Railways’ broad gauge network electrified

The Indian Railways has completed the electrification of 82 percent of its broad gauge (BG) network, marching closer to a 100 percent electrified system.

The electrification of the entire broad gauge network would not only result in better fuel energy usage resulting in increased throughput, reduced fuel expenditure but also savings in precious foreign exchange.

As on October 31, of the 65,141-route kilometre (RKM) Indian Railways' broad gauge network, 53,470 RKMs had been electrified, which accounts for 82.08 percent of the total network.

The railways electrified 1,223 RKMs during FY 2022-23, till October 2022, as compared to 895 RKMs during the corresponding period of FY 2021-22, a government release said.

Electrification of 6,366 RKMs was achieved during 2021-22, the highest so far. The earlier record was 6,015 RKM in 2020-21.