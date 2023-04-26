 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
79% Indians say attack by stray dogs 'common' in their area: Survey

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 10:45 PM IST

Around 71 percent of the survey respondents said that the management of stray dogs and other animals should be a measurement criterion for Swachh Bharat rankings and to provide funding to local bodies.

According to the State of Pet Homelessness Index data for India, there are around 6.2 crore stray dogs.

Around 79 percent of Indians say that attack by stray dogs in their area is becoming "common", according to a recent survey conducted by LocalCircles.

This is significantly higher as compared to a similar survey conducted by LocalCircles last year, wherein 61 respondents had said that the menace was common in their area or district.

The latest study was conducted among 53,000 respondents -- 67 percent men and 33 percent women -- spread across 326 districts in the country.

As per the survey, 79 percent respondents also believe that the municipal authority or local body in their area is "ineffective in managing both stray dogs and registration of pet dogs".