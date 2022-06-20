50% Delhi-NCR residents with Covid-like symptoms in last 30 days took no tests: NGO

Despite a spike in coronavirus cases, a large number of people in Delhi and neighbouring cities in the last one month either refrained from undergoing tests or opted for a simple rapid antigen test after they showed Covid-like symptoms, a health NGO has claimed. Coronavirus cases are again rising across most of the country, and NCR cities are also experiencing yet another surge.

"With 1,500-1,800 daily reported cases just in Delhi and another 600-1,000 recorded in NCR cities, many are questioning if these reported cases are estimating the spread of COVID-19 accurately," LocalCircles said in a statement. To understand the on-ground situation, LocalCircles sought inputs from residents of Delhi and neighbouring cities asking them if they or anyone in their family had symptoms in the last 30 days and how they got themselves tested in such a situation.

The survey received 11,059 responses from citizens located in all districts of Delhi-NCR. Of these, 64 per cent respondents were men while 36 per cent respondents were women, it said. "Of those who had Covid symptoms, only 16 per cent took RT-PCR test, 34 per cent did at-home RAT (rapid antingen test), and 50 per cent took no test," the NGO claimed.

Delhi on Sunday recorded 1,530 new Covid cases and three deaths in a day while the positivity rate rose to 8.41 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. This is the fifth consecutive day that Delhi recorded over 1,300 cases in a day. The fresh cases were detected out of 18,183 Covid tests conducted on Sunday. The fresh infections pushed Delhi's Covid case tally to 19,22,089 while the death toll rose to 26,232, the department said in its bulletin.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show