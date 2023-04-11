24x7 quality, reliable, affordable power supply necessary to become a developed nation: R K Singh

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apr 11, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST

Union Power Minister R K Singh has said that 24x7 quality, reliable and affordable power supply to all the electricity consumers in the country is necessary for India to become a developed nation.

The minister emphasised the importance of a viable and modern power sector in the overall economic growth of the country.

The Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy chaired the Review Planning & Monitoring (RPM) meeting with states and state power Utilities, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.

Most of the DISCOMs have started implementing the reform measures prescribed by the Ministry of Power under its various initiatives like the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), Additional Prudential Norms and Late Payment Surcharge (LPS) Rules 2022, Singh said.