12 cheetahs to be flown in from South Africa on February 18: Environment minister Bhupender Yadav

PTI
Feb 16, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST

Under the ambitious Cheetah reintroduction programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released the first batch of eight spotted felines -- five females and three males -- from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on his 72nd birthday on September 17 last year.

(Photo: ANI)

Twelve cheetahs will be flown in from South Africa on February 18, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Thursday.

Presently, the eight cheetahs at Kuno are killing a prey every three-four days and are in good health, officials said.

One of the cheetahs was unwell as her creatinine levels had shot up. She has recovered after treatment, they said.