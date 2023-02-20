 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
12 cheetahs brought from South Africa served first meal at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh

PTI
Feb 20, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST

Kuno National Park welcomed second batch of cheetahs from South Africa (Image: Twitter @byadavbjp)

Twelve cheetahs brought from South Africa to the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh two days ago have been served their first meal in their new home, an official said on Monday.

The seven male and five female felines, brought as part of the Indian government's ambitious cheetah reintroduction programme, were served 65 to 70 kg of buffalo meat at around 5.30 pm on Sunday in the 10 quarantine bomas and they ate it all, KNP Divisional Forest Officer PK Verma told PTI.

Before being brought to India on Saturday, they were fed at around 6 am on February 15 at the bomas in Rooiberg and Phinda Reserves in South Africa, officials said.

The 12 cheetahs brought on Saturday will be kept in the quarantine enclosures for at least a month before they are moved into the acclimatisation enclosures. A decision on it will be taken by the task force on cheetahs, they said.