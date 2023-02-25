 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Immigration Series: Portugal & Ireland end Golden Visa programs. Is Spain next?

Preeti Verma Lal
Feb 25, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST

After growing concerns over the use of Golden Visa programs as a door for money laundering and corruption, Ireland and Portugal have abolished their citizenship by investment programs. Malta, Cyprus and Bulgaria have already annulled their schemes permanently. Is Spain next?

Rising cost of housing in the big cities and popular tourist destinations of Spain have been pushing nationals out of these markets. (Photo: Alex Azabache via Pexels)

Since mid-2022, the European Commission (EC) has been vociferously urging the European Union (EU) governments to stop selling citizenship to foreign investors. In October 2022 while urging Albania to refrain from developing an investors’ citizenship scheme, the Commission warned that such a scheme would “pose risks as regards security, money laundering, tax evasion, terrorist financing, corruption and infiltration by organised crime, and would be incompatible with the EU norms.”

Portugal: Having granted 12,000 Golden Visas since the inception of the program in 2012, Portugal has downed its shutters on its Golden Visa program. The country’s Prime Minister António Costa announced the country is ending its lucrative residence by investment scheme to tackle property and rent price speculation.

The suspension of the scheme does not impact existing Golden Visa holders. These visas will be renewed as long as the recipient either lives in their Portuguese property or rents it long-term.

One of the world’s most popular Citizenship by Investment programs, Portugal allowed foreigners to either purchase a property or invest some of their wealth into the country - known as capital transfer investments - in exchange for residency.