World Health Day 2023 | Importance of bringing private innovations to public healthcare in India

Neetha Joy
Apr 07, 2023 / 07:04 PM IST

Strengthening the mechanics of preventive healthcare is one way to reduce the financial strain on patients as well as the burden on overstretched healthcare facilities in India.

Medprime Technologies is currently helping Mahan Trust - an NGO serving the healthcare needs of tribal communities in Melghat - leverage their digital microscopy solution to address patient accessibility to diagnostics. (Photo courtesy Mahan Trust)

India's public healthcare system is in dire need of innovation. Despite being the world's fifth-largest economy that has made significant progress over the past few decades, India still ranks 145th out of 195 countries in the healthcare access and quality index, behind countries like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Millions of Indians continue to face significant barriers when it comes to accessing quality and affordable healthcare, particularly those from underserved and marginalized communities.

With the doctor-to-population ratio being fairly inadequate, there is space for technology to address the healthcare needs of India. In many cases, the lack of accessible healthcare services in these communities results in patients not seeking medical attention until their conditions have become serious and require more expensive and complicated treatments. The result is an increased burden on the healthcare system and significant financial strain on their families. This accessibility to affordability gap is a major challenge that must be addressed in order to improve the overall health of the population and reduce the burden of disease on the country.

One way to address this challenge is by strengthening the mechanics of preventive healthcare. According to a 2016 study by the World Health Organization, the economic burden of tuberculosis in India was estimated at US$23.7 billion. This includes both direct medical costs as well as indirect costs such as lost productivity due to illness and death. Similarly, cancer is a major health challenge in India, with an estimated 1.5 million new cases diagnosed every year. The economic burden of cancer is also significant, with estimates suggesting that it will cost the country US$6.7 billion in lost productivity by 2025. Early detection and treatment of the disease can significantly reduce these costs and improve patient outcomes.

There are emerging tech-led innovations that focus on early detection and diagnosis of such diseases. Salcit, for example, is piloting an artificial intelligence (AI) led platform that uses an app to decode unique cough sound signatures and detect the possible presence of pulmonary tuberculosis within seconds. Similarly, Niramai's low-cost and non-invasive med-tech device uses thermal imaging to detect early signs of breast cancer in women, making it easier to treat and less expensive to manage.