How to pick the right pair of shoes for running, travelling and gym workouts

Shrenik Avlani
Jan 29, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

Recommendations for multitasking shoes from Asics, Nike, Decathlon, Skechers, Hoka One One, Puma and Adidas that look good and work well for running, gym workouts and for people who stay on their feet for hours every day.

List your priorities before you buy. For instance, do you need extra cushioning, even if it means getting a slightly heavier shoe? Or do you need a pair that was made for running on roads? (Photo: Run FF WPU via Pexels)

Shoes can be one of the hardest things to buy. Especially because they must not only look good but also fit a budget, multi-task and go well with multiple outfits from jeans to casual chic.

The problem is compounded if you are a runner who also hits the gym from time to time. You would need shoes that not only take you out on your training or warm-up runs but also be useful in the gym and look good on your strolls while on a holiday.

This is the ultimate shoe guide for this particular multitasking kind of shoes from the top brands that are available in India.