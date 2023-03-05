 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

The food we eat: Indian power foods from sattu to millets

Kavery Nambisan
Mar 05, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST

Every part of our country has traditional ‘power foods’ that are simple, healthy and practical. Maize, bajra, jowar, dozens of varieties of millets and many more of rice.

Varagu Millet Tomato Pulao. Many of India's ‘power foods’ like bajra, jowar, maize and several varieties of millets are easier to cultivate than rice or wheat. (Photo courtesy Shradha Saraf)

Having visited Bihar after many years, I was on my way to Patna airport to catch the return flight to Bangalore. Like most Biharis the driver was a talker, and a good one. After depleting our views on the political scene in the country and Bihar in particular, we were still two hours from Patna. Murari asked if I had eaten.

"No."

“Aap Litti kayenge?”

"Hahn, kayenge."