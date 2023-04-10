 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

Health benefits of coffee: Daily dose of caffeine doesn't hurt your heart

Associated Press
Apr 10, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST

Health benefits of drinking coffee: New research suggests that drinking caffeinated coffee may not significantly affect one type of irregular heartbeat

Researchers found that drinking caffeinated coffee did not result in more daily episodes of extra heartbeats, known as premature atrial contractions

Coffee lovers and their doctors have long wondered whether a jolt of java can affect the heart. New research suggests that drinking caffeinated coffee did not significantly affect one kind of heart hiccup that can feel like a skipped beat.

But it did signal a slight increase in another type of irregular heartbeat in people who drank more than one cup per day. And it found that people tend to walk more and sleep less on the days they drank coffee.

Also read: How to keep your heart healthy, according to experts

Coffee is one of the most common beverages in the world. In the US, two-thirds of Americans drink coffee every day, more than bottled water, tea or tap water, according to the National Coffee Association, a trade group. Coffee contains caffeine, a stimulant, which is widely regarded as safe for healthy adults at about 400mg per day, or roughly the equivalent of four or five cups brewed at home.