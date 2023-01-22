 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

Healing Space | What they don’t tell you about harassment and #MeToo complaints

Gayatri
Jan 22, 2023 / 06:35 PM IST

Establish a safe space - where you are trusted, believed and supported with confidentiality, the right kind of mental health, legal and financial support. Then seek an open space (such as social media, the media and other visibility mechanisms).

In all situations of sexual harassment, the abuse of power is a key component and it erects real psychological blocks for the victim. (Image: Lumn via Pexels)

Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

Ever since the #MeToo movement began, a lot of women have been vocal about their personal experiences with predators who do not understand the concept of consent, or power dynamics in relationships with a subordinate.

When a president of a top 10 company tells a much less powerful individual they’re going to walk into their workplace and announce that they are in love with them, or stakes out their home parking lot day after day unless they go out with them, they may imagine they’re being romantic, but what they are being is coercive.

Because of the power differential, any given consent, the ‘yes’ is not freely given. It includes an aspect of fear, awe, risk of loss of reputation, employment, opportunity, and also the ingrained self-doubt that arises when someone superior in designation and power, with renown for maturity, leadership, and who has the ear and trust of other powers that be, says or does something; they must know better, surely.

Similarly, the relationship between a coach and a sportsperson is a dynamic of power between the supervisor and the athlete, essentially the teacher and the student, a position of trust. The coach holds decision-making power, and controls the sportsperson's preparedness to participate and receive opportunity and commensurate rewards. Most such programmes are residential and require travel and intensive training, often in remote or moffusil centres with poor infrastructure. There is an essential dependency of the subordinate on the supervisor.

In all situations of sexual harassment, the abuse of power is a key component and it erects real psychological blocks for the victim. Someone put in a difficult position may also have other compounding structural factors to consider, such as loans taken to secure the position, loss of reputation and social isolation if they protest, loss of custody of children, other forms of abuse such as a partner blaming them and throwing them out of the house.