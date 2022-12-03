 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Healing Space | Perfection is not productivity

Gayatri
Dec 03, 2022 / 07:42 PM IST

As the year comes to a close, look back on the things you tried to perfect, and how they’re not always the things that really got accomplished.

Nothing that happens around us exists independently. This is what is known as interdependent arising. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

We tend to look back on the year with some sense of accomplishment and some sense of regret, for the things we have achieved or not. Perfectionists have the hardest time letting go of what they perceive as their ‘failures’ because it feels so personal. You may have had goals and targets for the year that got pushed back or reduced for one reason or another. However, before you write your future goals down, you should consider whether you got in your own way. How? By being a perfectionist.

Contrary to what you might think, being a perfectionist is not always about getting the thing you need to get done, done right. It’s about control. Perfectionists want a pre-set outcome to be fulfilled. It could be to achieve a certain mark on an exam, a set value on a portfolio, tick off a to-do list, achieve a certain optimum weight, acquire specific things, like buying or selling a house, a certain car, take that vacation to the desired destination, find a life partner.

People set themselves goals both personal and professional and imagine that throwing their entire weight behind the pursuit of it is perfectionism. There’s a problem with that, though. In this process, they see themselves as the single cause of an outcome. ‘If I put in X effort, I will get Y result’.

However, nothing in the world arises independently. All phenomena are a product of causes and conditions. All events and circumstances arise at a crossroads of events and circumstances that intersect. You happen to meet the love of your life at a party you weren’t even invited to because a friend wanted company. You didn’t make the target value on your portfolio because the Ukraine war hit oil prices which impacted your investment in the energy sector.

Why go so far? You wanted to eat saag for dinner but the vegetable vendor near your home has run out because there is a landslide on the highway on the outskirts of Chandigarh that has disrupted the supply chain to your town. Nothing that happens around us exists independently. This is what is known as interdependent arising. So when you are not the single cause of anything, how can you control the outcome?