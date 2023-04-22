 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

Healing Space | Is a great catch just dumb luck, in sports and in investing?

Gayatri
Apr 22, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

Do some players just get lucky? How much of a role does skill play in the win - in sports, investment, and life?

In the world of investing, with some experience you realize there is an order to the chaos, a skill to the luck. (Illustration by Suneesh K)

Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

Surely, every game in sports is a game of luck, right? It begins with the coin toss itself, which is anybody’s guess. Prior to that luck influences if a player has form, is fit to play, whether it’s a rainy day, and whether the opposing team is just having a rotten day and game. Rajasthan Royals may have gotten off to a great start, but what determines whether their benign beginning sustains?

Healing Space

Michael Mauboussin, Chief Investment Strategist at Legg Mason Capital and author of The Success Equation: Untangling Skill and Luck in Business, Sports and Investing, believes luck and skill intertwine in specific ways in our everyday lives. If skill is the knowledge you bring to the practice or work, luck is reliant entirely on external influencing factors and has the quality that it could just as easily have gone another way. This sitting-on-the-edge quality of luck is what makes it equally capable of being good luck or bad luck. So, 10 runs is a really unlucky margin to lose by, but winning by 10 runs is a really lucky margin to win by for the opposing team.