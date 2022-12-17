 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Healing Space | How to break a toxic pattern, at work and in life

Gayatri
Dec 17, 2022 / 08:03 PM IST

Sometimes the best thing you can do for yourself is say goodbye to the things that stand in your way.

It’s only when you prioritise what you want, and distinguish it from what you don’t want, including how you don’t want to feel, that you can begin to make a change. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Note to readers: Healing Space is a weekly series that helps you dive into your mental health and take charge of your wellbeing through practical DIY self-care methods.

For some of us, the thing we leave behind is social media, for others it’s a workplace, a set of friendships, colleagues, or patterns of behaviour, such as ordering in a greasy dinner, or a losing investment streak built on poor choices, that we now recognize as no longer being in our best interest.

Or rather we want to release these, but we get in our own way. We often find ourselves saying ‘I wish I could let this go’ but don’t really do anything to make that happen. Why is it so hard to change ingrained patterns of behaviour?

When you’re leaving something behind, you have to first recognize what’s working against you. Second, you need to find the strength to break away from it, and third, you’ve to move to another replacement pattern.

It can help you to put the last first.

Beliefs and habits rarely release us on their own. They become ingrained, so they are best replaced rather than eliminated. So, before you change an eating habit, or an exercise pattern, a decision-making process, ask: what do I want it to be? Have a clear idea of what doing something differently would look like. If you don’t want to work in this industry anymore, what do you see yourself successful doing? If you want a different dining pattern, what would you like to see yourself eating, at what time, instead? And don’t lie to yourself. You may see yourself as a Korean pop idol but if you’re practically unlikely to be one, you may have to re-calibrate to a more realistic expectation. What do you really want to eat for dinner? It may be dal and rice or a parantha. No use picturing yourself chewing lettuce because it’s what you think you’re supposed to be eating. You want something warm, spicy and homely. When you’re honest with yourself, you can cater to the feeling rather than falsifying it. Can you eat the dal without the rice or grease? Can you allow yourself the evening meal and compromise on the daytime meals and snacking? When you tell yourself the truth, you give yourself options to work towards it. Then you can build an honest replacement habit, one that makes you feel genuinely good about it and yourself. The same goes for friendships, work commitments. Perhaps you want to feel accepted, a sense of belonging, an ease instead of being in an important group that you fear you have to constantly keep up with.