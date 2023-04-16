 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol
Health & Fitness

Fit to Lead | Stranger & Sons' Vidur Gupta: Exercise is my go-to space to switch off

Shrenik Avlani
Apr 16, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

"We are a young and ambitious company so the work hours can be sporadic and long. Exercise allows me to disconnect for a short while. I make it a point to not have my phone with me when I work out."

Vidur Gupta, co-founder, Third Eye Distillery, says he became really interested in fitness when he started rowing in high school.

Note to readers: Fit to lead is a series of interviews with business leaders on their approach to fitness, leadership and navigating the new normal.

The pandemic was a difficult time but also an exciting one for Vidur Gupta, co-founder of Third Eye Distillery, the makers of Stranger & Sons gin. It was during this time that he and his team came up with two special edition gins, including one which was a collaboration with Australian gin maker Four Pillars for which six people sitting in Australia and India tried explaining the complexities and nuances of each botanical using words and gestures over video calls.

Read more here

Gupta, 30, grew up between Mumbai and Goa - he continues to spend time in both places because of his liquor business. He studied economics and management at the University of St Andrews in Edinburgh. Gupta’s first job was selling hotel rooms in the summer as a teenager and once he had graduated, he took on the challenge to grow his mother’s one-kitchen homegrown food business into a pan-India operation under the brand Gauri’s Goodies. As someone who lived overseas, Gupta had noticed that there was no Brand India in bars across the world and that was one gap he wanted to plug. Lately, there has been a proper craft gin revolution in India now and Indian gins, including Stranger & Sons, have won international awards. Stranger & Sons is now available in 14 countries across five continents.