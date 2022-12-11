 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

Fit To Lead | Mamaearth co-owner Varun Alagh: 'A happy life results from sound mind, physical fitness, eating well & enough sleep'

Shrenik Avlani
Dec 11, 2022 / 07:25 PM IST

Fitness goal for 2023: Be healthy and fit, mentally and physically, and aim to build four-pack abs.

Varun Alagh, CEO, Mamaearth

Note to readers: Fit to lead is a series of interviews with business leaders on their approach to fitness, leadership and navigating the new normal.

Varun Alagh, 38, holds an electrical engineering degree from the Delhi School of Engineering. “My grandmother thought my degree was a waste because what electrical engineer couldn’t fix the electrical issues and problems at home,” recalls Alagh, with a laugh. Alagh went on to get an MBA from XLRI, Jamshedpur and has since done plenty as an entrepreneur to not be pulled up by his grandmother on the work front.

Today, Alagh is the CEO of Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd, the company that he co-founded with his wife Ghazal and has popular personal care brands such as Mamaearth and BBlunt on its growing portfolio. Both he and Ghazal are working with a singular focus to take their venture to the top personal-care pyramid in India. He leads a team of 700, of which 500 joined while the COVID-19 pandemic was unfolding. As with any entrepreneur, Alagh received plenty of advice and was asked to visualise several adverse scenarios so that the firm was in a better position to deal with them. Not in his wildest dreams did he picture himself sitting at a police station for hours on end in March 2020 during a strict nationwide lockdown trying to convince the cops and administrators that their products were essential services. He successfully navigated that hurdle and returned to office as soon as he could. “My team was working after our products were declared as essential services. I couldn’t have let them face the risk all by themselves while I sat in the safety of my home,” says Alagh, who despite returning to office found himself having a lot more time than what was normal during the pandemic. That gave him the time to focus on his fitness routine and personal happiness. “In my personal life, I am a father of two, a spouse, a son, and have other roles as well,” he says.

Alagh, who used to run and has run six or seven editions of the Tata Mumbai Marathon before the pandemic, believes that “a happy life is the result of a sound mind, being physically fit, eating well, and getting enough sleep.” He developed a regular working out habit at an early age to strike a perfect balance between his personal and professional lives. “Fitness is a mental game. When you understand what it means to be fit, you can overcome the mental pressure to unwind and relax. For me, staying fit comes by regular exercising and eating healthy,” he says. Edited excerpts from an interview:

Your health and fitness routine…