Don't drink tea or coffee on empty stomach. Try these healthy options for instant morning boost

Nivedita
Apr 11, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

How to boost your energy: Avoid coffee and tea, and go for homemade drinks like lemon water, herbal teas and smoothies for a healthy morning routine

Lemon juice contains vitamin C, which can boost your immune system and provide energy (Image: Canva Pro)

Most of us are addicted to our morning cup of coffee or tea, but there is an increasing number of health-conscious people who keep themselves away from these morning must-haves. So how do they get their instant boost as soon as they wake up? They rely on some healthy homemade drinks that are equally refreshing and energetic without relying on caffeine.

Here are some alternatives that give you that instant morning boost.

Nyela Kapadia, Founder of WWN, Co-Founder of IFML ( Intermittent Fasting Mindful Living) and a professional trainer, has some easy breezy lip-smacking drink options:

Hot water with lemon or ACV: Lemon juice contains vitamin C, which can boost your immune system and provide energy while ACV has a detoxifying effect on your digestive system when there’s no food in the stomach. Additionally, the scent of lemon can be invigorating and refreshing, making it a great way to start your day.