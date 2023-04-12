 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ditch the blush, go all natural with these superfoods for a super glowing skin

Nivedita
Apr 12, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

Beauty tips for face: Say goodbye to elaborate makeup routines with these superfoods recommended by expert dietitians. Embrace a healthy diet and nourish your body for that flawless skin

Beetroots, tomatoes, cucumber and fruits are essential to include in your healthy diet (Image: Pinterest)

For every woman juggling deadlines at home and the workplace, a basic make-up routine is a luxury they cannot afford. Most of the times, it is a toss-up between either of the two, and looking good is invariably limited to every woman's best friend, the blush! But what if we say that you can get those rosy cheeks without one? Think eating healthy, think clear skin and red rosy cheeks!

So what are those superfoods that promise you freedom from an elaborate make-up routine? Help is at hand, courtesy dietitian Garima Goyal who lists the following superfoods.

Beetroot: This bright red-hued vegetable and its dark pigment is an absolute must. It contains a lot of iron that helps improve blood circulation. Also, it contains anti-inflammatory compounds called betalains that protect from skin inflammation. Beetroot is also a great vegetable for liver detoxification, which helps in keeping the skin clear and glowing. Drink a glass of beetroot juice early morning on an empty stomach to see its amazing results. You can add beetroot to your diet by boiling or sautéing it or by adding it raw to your salad.