A soldier in Kargil gave this ultra-marathoner new purpose

Shail Desai
Feb 25, 2023 / 06:53 PM IST

How and why Kumar Ajwani ran 5,932 km on the Golden Quadrilateral in 100 days.

A car accompanied Ajwani and Preet to carry supplies, and protect them from highway traffic.

Earlier this month, Kumar Ajwani, 61, finished 100 consecutive days of running. He ran an average of around 60km each day, which added up to a staggering 5,932km in all.

Each of those numbers is astounding, worthy of shock and admiration in equal measure. But Ajwani doesn’t run for fame, records or to satisfy his ego. Running for him is simply a means to bring goodness to the world, one gruelling step at a time.

“When I started, running was my passion. Today, I do it for a cause,” Ajwani says, sitting easy at his home in Mumbai, still recovering from his hearty effort.

Ultra-marathoner Kumar Ajwani, 61.