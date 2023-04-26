 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsEye on indiaAbout Eye on india

Farm Uneasy | Generational gift for farmers of Haryana &amp; Punjab: Debt

Pallavi Singhal
Apr 26, 2023 / 07:18 PM IST

Farmers of both Punjab and Haryana remain weighed under heavy debts as it rises many folds from one generation to another. Moneycontrol went to several districts of the two states and spoke to a host of farmers to get an assessment of the situation on ground.

Several farmers of Govindpura village in Bhatinda continue to remain under significant debt as climate woes pile on to their pain.

Fifteen years ago, Chamkaur Singh (45) inherited not just his father’s farmland but also the family debt. The debt, which had initially stood at Rs 25,000, has ballooned to Rs 8.9 lakh as Chamkaur took out loan after loan to keep the farming going.

He pays more than Rs 75,000 a year as interest on these loans on top of other expenses of at least Rs 3 lakh, which go into buying seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, wages for labourers, machine rentals, and leasing land for farming. Owner of only 3 acres of land, Chamkaur had rented an additional 14 acres at Rs 17,000 per acre, per year this year.

“Last season had been bad for farmers but the winters looked promising and so I rented an additional 14 acres hoping to earn greater profits from the harvest,” he says.

“I was happy with the produce but the hailstorm that lashed the area one night took away all hope from me,” he says. Chamkaur’s farms were destroyed on the night of March 29 when heavy rains lashed the Punjab belt.