Jackson Green joins hands with Rajasthan govt to set up 0.36 million ton green hydrogen plant

Jakson Green, a clean energy subsidiary of the Jakson Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan government to set up a 0.36 million ton green hydrogen and green ammonia plant at the cost of Rs 22,400 crore., the company said in a statement on October 25.

Jakson Green will set up the 3,65,000 tons per annum green hydrogen and green ammonia plant along with an integrated hybrid renewable power complex in a phased manner. The project is expected to generate over 32,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities across various phases of the scale-up, planned between 2023 and 2028, it said. The Rajasthan government would facilitate Jakson Green in obtaining necessary registrations, approvals, clearances, and provide incentives, among others, it added.

Green hydrogen is produced using renewable energy through electrolysis. On February 17 this year, the government notified the first part of the National Hydrogen Mission policy on green hydrogen and green ammonia. The ministry, in that notification, waived the power transmission charges for 25 years for these units, allowed them to buy renewable power from exchanges or their own unit and allowed these companies to bank unconsumed renewable power for up to 30 days with power distribution companies (discom). These companies will be provided open access within 15 days of application. The full vision document on the national green hydrogen policy is likely to be launched within the next two months.

“It has been proved again that Rajasthan is the most ideal destination for investments in the new energy transition. This agreement with Jakson Green is further testimony to the state’s investor-centric policies,” said Bhaskar S Sawant, principal secretary (power) of the state.

Bikesh Ogra, founding promoter, managing director and CEO of Jakson Green said, “We are extremely delighted to partner with the State of Rajasthan in developing one of the most realistically sized early green ammonia projects in the country. Given our strong focus on technology and execution, with a proven team that has delivered over 10GW of green energy assets across 26 countries, we are confident of delivering a state-of-the-art green ammonia and green hydrogen facility in Rajasthan.”

Jakson Green recently announced its global ambitions to be a developer and integrator of green hydrogen and green ammonia assets across select geographies and is eyeing a play in the independent hydrogen and ammonia production and electrolyser manufacturing space. The firm is actively developing a pipeline of renewable energy, green hydrogen and green ammonia projects, both in India and abroad.