Explainer: Why Union Budget 2023 included MISHTI, a new initiative on mangroves

Sneha Mahale
Feb 01, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

Under the MISHTI scheme, mangrove plantation will be taken up along India’s vast coastline.

Healthy mangrove ecosystems support fisheries by providing important spawning grounds for commercial fish. (Photo credit: Timothy A Gonsalves via Wikimedia Commons)

As expected, Budget 2023 saw a big push on green growth. It prioritised India’s transition to a low carbon intensity economy, adoption of renewable energy, and creating green job opportunities. It also focused on sustainable development and initiated projects to mitigate the effects of climate change.

To this end, a new mission was launched for mangrove preservation and conservation - the Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats and Tangible Income (MISHTI). Under it, mangrove plantation will be taken up along the country’s coastline and salt pan lands.

So, what brought about the launch of MISHTI, and why is it so critical to India’s green future?

Mangroves as carbon stores