 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEnvironment

COP27 | How India’s green goals are threatening its bird population

Sneha Mahale
Dec 03, 2022 / 02:18 AM IST

Renewable energy projects in the country have already impacted populations of the Great Indian Bustard, Lesser Florican, flamingos and Gyps vultures, among other species.

Powerlines have emerged as the single largest threat to the Great Indian Bustard. (Photo: Souvick Mukherjee via Wikimedia Commons)

At COP27, India submitted its long-term climate action strategy for how it plans to achieve its net-zero emissions goal by 2070. Among the elements highlighted: expanding renewables and strengthening the grid. The goal is to be able to generate 50 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.

While this transition to renewable sources of energy is essential in response to the climate crisis, renewable technologies, too, can be harmful to nature if poorly planned and designed. According to the State of the World’s Birds 2022 report, if renewable energy developments were sited solely to maximise energy production, 11 million hectares of natural habitat could be lost globally, including over 3 million hectares in key biodiversity areas. Perversely, this loss of natural habitat would result in the release of almost 415 million tonnes of stored carbon, undermining the climate change benefits associated with a transition to renewable energy.

Birds are among the wildlife groups most likely to be impacted by this expansion. They are susceptible to habitat destruction, collision with energy infrastructure, and displacement from favoured habitats, flight paths and migration routes. For instance, a 2018 report by the Wildlife Institute of India showed 40 species, including the Great Indian Bustard and the Lesser Florican, had been impacted by solar and wind power lines in the Thar region due to collision or electrocution. Both are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Earlier, in 2011, over 400 flamingos died due to electrocution by power transmission lines in Kutch, Gujarat.

Cause for concern

During the last 7.5 years, India has witnessed the fastest rate of growth in renewable energy capacity addition among all large economies. Renewable energy capacity (including large hydro) has grown 1.97 times and solar energy expanded over 18 times. Wind power installed capacity too has increased 1.9 times to about 40 GW, with the country now having the 4th largest wind power capacity in the world.

To support this transition, there’s been significant growth in the powerline network. It is estimated that there are already over 65 million kilometres of high and medium voltage powerlines in the world — enough to stretch to the moon and back 169 times. In order for the world to reduce its emissions, it has been suggested that this network will need to more than double globally. Overhead powerlines pose two major threats to birds — electrocution and collision. Over time, it can put severe strain on already depleting bird populations.