Cambridge University students vote for completely vegan menus. Here is why

Cambridge University students have voted in favour of transitioning into a completely vegan menu across its catering services.

The varsity’s student union on February 20 voted to discuss removing animals, and animal products from all cafes and canteens tied with the university’s catering services to be able to create a “sustainable and 100 percent plant-based” menu.

The motion in favour of a fully vegan menu came in response to “climate and biodiversity crises”; it got the backing of 72 percent of student representatives who cast their vote on the matter after deliberating on the issue for four weeks, The Guardian reported.

Moneycontrol News