Are our cities and homes prepared for earthquakes?

Deepansh Duggal
Jan 07, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST

Seismologists and engineers suggest that cities demarcate seismic zones, test safety in older construction. At the personal level, we could check our buildings, and rebuild or fortify where possible.

The Himalayas were formed when two large tectonic plates collided - earthquakes occur when these plates shift. (Photo: Raimond Klavins via Unsplash)

New Year Day 2023, Sunday, Delhi NCR residents reported being woken up by an earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter Scale. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, another earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan, again sending tremors to the Indian Capital.

In November 2022, north India was hit by a series of earthquakes, all within a span of 20-odd days. The strongest one, with a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter scale, had its epicenter in Nepal and resulted in tremors which were felt across Delhi-NCR and neighbouring regions.

To be sure, if you live in north India, you're no stranger to earthquakes.

“The reason can be attributed to constant pressure of the Eurasian plate on the Indian plate, strained energy accumulating under it keeps releasing itself from time to time in the form of earthquakes”, news agency PTI quoted geophysicist Ajay Paul as saying.

Paul also predicted that a major earthquake might hit the Himalayan region soon. Paul claimed that the magnitude of the earthquake could be seven or more on the Richter scale.

Dr Jayalakshmi S., IIT Madras alumni and a PhD in Civil Engineering, explains: “Himalayas were formed as a result of the collision of Himalayan and Eurasian plates. The northernmost boundary of the Indian plate is still subducted beneath the Eurasian plate. When a major earthquake (of magnitude greater than 8) occurs, a huge amount of stress between the plates is released. This stress is redistributed and is often released in a series of earthquakes.”