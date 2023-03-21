 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEnvironment

2023 UN Climate Report: 5 key takeaways from the IPCC report

Sneha Mahale
Mar 21, 2023 / 03:53 PM IST

The Earth could overheat within the next decade. To prevent it, global cooperation, a lot of money and sweeping changes are needed.

Nations will have to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and become carbon neutral by the early 2050s, to have half a chance of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. (Photo credit Gillfoto via Wikimedia Commons)

Time is running out. Our planet is likely to cross a critical threshold for global warming within the next decade, as per a major new UN report released on March 20. To prevent the Earth from overheating dangerously to levels that harm human, plant and animal life, nations around the world will need to take immediate and drastic steps to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said the findings of the report, by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), endorses the vision of ‘Mission LiFElaunched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2022. The India-led global mass movement nudges individual and community action to protect and preserve the environment, and focuses on “mindful and deliberate utilisation” of resources.

“India welcomes the Synthesis Report of the Sixth Assessment Report of the IPCC (AR6-SYR). The report confirms climate change as one of the key environmental challenges facing humanity. The Synthesis Report for Policy Makers endorses India’s call for equity and climate justice,” Yadav said in a series of tweets.

So, what are the biggest takeaways from the report? Let’s find out.