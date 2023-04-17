 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jio Institute ties up with US-based training centre to offer programs to educators; details here

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST

The course on ‘Creating an Effective School’ is open to educators and leaders from across all educational boards and schools – international schools, CBSE schools, ICSE schools, and schools affiliated to state education boards.

Jio Institute noted that the PTC's Certificate of International School Leadership is earned by completing four ‘essential skills’ courses.

Jio Institute on April 17 stated that it has partnered with the Principals’ Training Center (PTC), headquartered in Florida, to make training programs for educators and school leaders in India accessible.

US-based PTC is a leading provider that caters to the professional learning needs of practicing and aspiring principals, teachers, heads of departments, counsellors, and board members of schools worldwide. It also provides research-driven, practical training, designed to be put into practice in K-12 schools.

The first PTC program being launched in India is ‘Creating an Effective School’. "It offers the knowledge and skills for school leaders to articulate a vision to design and implement a plan for an effective school focused on student learning and improving outcomes," Jio Institute said in a statement.

All PTC courses use simulations, case studies and other practical training strategies. The course content has been tailored to meet the requirements of the Indian context, it added.