Jio Institute ties up with US-based training centre to offer programs to educators; details here

Jio Institute on April 17 stated that it has partnered with the Principals’ Training Center (PTC), headquartered in Florida, to make training programs for educators and school leaders in India accessible.

US-based PTC is a leading provider that caters to the professional learning needs of practicing and aspiring principals, teachers, heads of departments, counsellors, and board members of schools worldwide. It also provides research-driven, practical training, designed to be put into practice in K-12 schools.

The first PTC program being launched in India is ‘Creating an Effective School’. "It offers the knowledge and skills for school leaders to articulate a vision to design and implement a plan for an effective school focused on student learning and improving outcomes," Jio Institute said in a statement.

All PTC courses use simulations, case studies and other practical training strategies. The course content has been tailored to meet the requirements of the Indian context, it added.

What is 'Creating an Effective School'? The course on 'Creating an Effective School' is open to educators and leaders from across all educational boards and schools – international schools, CBSE schools, ICSE schools, and schools affiliated to state education boards. The program will be offered from May 22-28. It will be a 7-day residential program at the Jio Institute's campus in Ulwe (Navi Mumbai). Scholarships will be provided to select candidates based on merit.

Govt releases pre-draft of new National Curriculum Framework for school education, seeks feedback Furthermore, Jio Institute noted that the PTC's Certificate of International School Leadership is earned by completing four ‘essential skills’ courses. They are Creating an Effective School; Leadership and Team Dynamics; Instructional Supervision and Evaluation; Curriculum Leadership; Assessment Leadership; and Technology Leadership, among others. More information on the program is available on the Jio Institute website: https://www.jioinstitute.edu.in/executive-education/creating-effective-school. “Collaboration between Jio Institute and Principals’ Training Center is a powerful alliance to bring innovative educational practices and training to our schools, that can pave the way for a brighter future of our students”, said Dr G Ravichandran, Provost, Jio Institute. Meanwhile, Bambi Betts, Executive Director at Principals’ Training Center added,“Significant research confirms that school leaders CAN have a meaningful impact on student learning. The exciting work ahead is to ensure every single school leader acquires the skills to make that impact.” Internationally, over 8000 educators and school leaders from around the world have benefitted from the PTC courses. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

