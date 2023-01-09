 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rural development department needs funds to support welfare schemes

Sindhu Bhattacharya
Jan 09, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST

Funds are needed to clear wage pendency in the rural job guarantee scheme and to catch up with missed targets in rural housing and road projects.

The UPA-era MNREGS promises 100 days of work to the rural poor and accounts for the maximum spending on a centrally sponsored welfare programme.

A large pending wage bill for rural employment and stretched deadlines for building rural roads and houses are the principal issues that the Department of Rural Development faces as the government prepares budgetary allocations for FY24. Although pandemic woes receded and the economy started to grow in this financial year, income disparity widened and livelihood challenges continued for the rural poor.

The DoRD is tasked with managing some of the biggest welfare schemes for the rural poor. This central department is responsible for formulating and implementing policies on poverty alleviation, employment generation, rural infrastructure and rural housing.

The department’s budgetary allocation was increased almost 10 percent to Rs 1,31,466 crore in in FY22 and the amount was subsequently revised to Rs 1,53,504.99 crore. However, due to non-utilisation of the increased allocation – not even the budget estimate (BE) amount had been spent by March 2022 – the BE was increased only 3 percent to Rs 1,35,886.39 crore for FY23.

The department helms schemes including the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY). MNREGS is the biggest, getting more than 50 paise of every rupee allocated to the DoRD.

Rural employment

