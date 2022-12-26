 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OROP arrears announced: the real work begins now

Ranjit Bhushan
Dec 26, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST

A long-standing demand of armed forces veterans has been met, but the government needs to look at the finances and complicated logistics involved in its implementation.

Political promises once made need to be honoured. In 2014, when the then Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram promised the One Rank, One Pension (OROP) scheme for defence personnel, hoping to wean the electorate away from Narendra Modi’s rising political graph, a path full of financial thorns had been well and truly laid.

On December 23, the Union Cabinet approved the revision of the pension of armed forces pensioners and family pensioners under OROP, with effect from July 1, 2019.

``The pension of the past pensioners would be re-fixed on the basis of the average minimum and maximum pension of defence forces retirees of calendar year 2018 in the same rank with the same length of service,” an official release said.

According to it, armed forces personnel who have retired up to June 30, 2019, (excluding premature retirement — PMR— with effect from July 01, 2014) will be covered under this revision.

Amit Cowshish, a former Financial Advisor (Acquisition), Ministry of Defence (MoD), told Moneycontrol: ``It was a government commitment and it had to be met. That is what has happened. Now it is for officials and experts to figure out where the money is going to come from. There is no clarity on it as such.”

Over and above the ongoing expenditure on account of OROP, arrears to be paid from July 2019 to June 2022 will amount to another Rs 23,638 crore.