GST Council gives nod to decriminalise 3 types of offences, raises limit for launching prosecution to Rs 2 crore

Moneycontrol News
Dec 17, 2022 / 04:25 PM IST

No decision was taken to increase the incumbent tax rate on any item during the 48th GST Council meeting, the finance ministry said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the 48th GST Council meeting

The GST Council, at its 48th meeting held under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, recommended the decriminalisation of three types of offences.

The offences which would no longer be criminalised are: "obstruction or preventing any officer in discharge of his duties"; "deliberate tempering of material evidence"; and "failure to supply the information", stated a press release.

In another key decision, the Council has doubled the threshold for launching prosecution from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore. It has further decided to reduce the compounding amount from the present range of 50 to 150 percent of tax amount to the range of 25 to 100 percent.

Highlights of 48th GST Council Meeting

The Council could decide on only eight out of the 15 agenda items due to paucity of time, Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters, adding that the items not considered included one pertaining to setting up of appellate tribunals for GST.

The issue of mechanism to curb tax evasion in pan masala and gutkha businesses also could not be taken up.