 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

WPI inflation falls to 19-month low of 8.39% in October on favourable base

Moneycontrol News
Nov 14, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST

This is the first time in 19 months that wholesale inflation has come down to single digits. In the evening, the government will also release the closely watched CPI inflation data for October

A labourer lies down atop goods ready for transportation at a wholesale market in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

India's inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) crashed to a 19-month low of 8.39 percent in October, data released by the commerce ministry showed on November 14.

This is also the first time in 19 months that WPI inflation has fallen to single digits, after staying above 10 percent for the last one-and-a-half years.

WPI inflation was 10.7 percent in September and in October 2021, it stood at 13.83 percent.

The sharp decline in WPI inflation in October was on a fall in prices of fuel items and manufactured products and a favourable base effect.

While fuel and power inflation fell nearly a third to 23.17 percent from 32.61 percent in September, prices for manufactured products declined to 4.42 percent from 6.34 percent.

The fall in inflation of manufactured products is key as these items account for nearly two-thirds of the entire WPI basket.